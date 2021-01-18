Udhayanidhi Defies Legal Notice; Hurls 'slave EPS' Taunt Again Over Law & Order Issues

Repeating his derogatory remark against at ex-Jayalilthaa aide and Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami on Monday, DMK Youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin has targeted the state government over the Thoothukudi violence incident and the Jayaraj and Fenix. In a tweet, DMK chief Stalin's son alleged that the EPS-led state government after the violence at Thoothukudi had said that they saw it only on television and after the custodial death of Jayaraj and Fenix, had said that they died of asphyxiation. Stating that EPS has spread false information throughout his rule and mentioning the NEET exam issue, Udhayanidhi opined that EPS has not taken accountability for any law and order situation in the state. He then quipped his derogatory remark referring to EPS as "slave" of VK Sasikala.

This comes amid discontentment within the DMK about the rise of Udhayanidhi Stalin. On Monday, several local media reports stated that while DMK chief MK Stalin has asked his party members to refrain from using pictures of leaders other than himself, Periyar, Anna, and Karunanidhi, in posters, the rule is being flouted by his own son Udhayanidhi. Many posters and even the party's magazine bear advertisement using his face.

READ | Udhayanidhi Stalin gets notice from Sasikala's kin for 'derogatory' speech linking CM EPS

Udhayanidhi derogatory remark and cases thereafter

Udhayanidhi Stalin stoked a massive controversy after he used derogatory remarks against EPS and Sasikala. Addressing a rally, he said that whenever he speaks about Edappadi’s government, people tell him that it is not Edappadi but 'edupidi' - which is a Tamil word for someone who only follows orders. He accused EPS of taking orders from Sasikala and PM Modi. He went on to utter derogatory and crass comment about both EPS and Sasikala. When AIADMK and Sasikala's kin Jeyanandh Dhivaharan served his legal notice, he said that his comments were taken out of context. However, elsewhere in a rally, Udhayanidhi bragged that he is Kalaignar's grandson and he doesn't apologise for what he says. This came even as Sasikala's kin in the legal notice threatened to drag him to court if he did not withdraw his remarks.

READ | 'Launching Udhayanidhi Is Stalin's Only Aim' Quips EPS On DMK Chief's Rivalry With Alagiri

READ | AIADMK Lodges Complaint With TN DGP Against MK Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi Over Fiery Speech

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to a surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

READ | DMK forms NRI welfare wing; Stalin vows to deliver Kalaignar's promise to overseas Tamils