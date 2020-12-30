Rahul Gandhi Tweets A Poll On PM Modi From Italy, Asks Why He Is Not Repealing Farm Laws

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is on a vacation to Italy for 'personal reasons', hit out at the PM Modi-led Government on Wednesday asking people to vote for a poll, against the backdrop of the farmers' protests. Posing his question, the Wayanad MP asked why PM Modi was refusing to repeal the 'anti-farmer laws'. In his opinion poll, he gave the purported reasons for the PM's decision by claiming that he was - 1) Anti farmer 2) Run by crony-capitalists 3) Arrogant 4) All of the above.

Mr Modi is refusing to repeal the anti-farmer laws because he is: — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 30, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's 'poll' comes against the backdrop of the 7th round of talks where farmers and the Union Government are hoping to achieve a breakthrough after nearly 35 days of relentless agitation.

Notably, at a time when farmers are agitating in India and the Congress is preparing for party presidential elections amid internal revolts, the Gandhi scion has left for Italy for a 'short personal trip' for a few days to visit his grandmother, who resides in Milan.

This move has not only drawn the ire of the BJP but has also irked the Congress which is looking at the possibility of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar replacing Sonia Gandhi as the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson.

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in support of the farmers' protest saying that the 'nation can't be self-reliant without its farmers' being self-reliant'. "The country can never become self-sufficient without the self-sufficiency of the farmer. Take back the anti-agricultural law. Save farmers, save the country!" he tweeted.

किसान की आत्मनिर्भरता के बिना देश कभी आत्मनिर्भर नहीं बन सकता।



कृषि विरोधी क़ानून वापस लो।



किसान बचाओ, देश बचाओ! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2020

While Rahul Gandhi asks the Centre to 'save the farmers' and issues polls on PM Modi from Italy, leaders of 40 farmer unions are currently attending another round of talks with the Centre to resolve their grievances over the Farm Laws. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash are representing the Centre in the talks. A four-point agenda has been set for the meeting.

