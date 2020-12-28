Rahul Gandhi Tweets Out Support To Farmers From Italy While Centre Schedules Talks

As the Centre invites the protesting farmers for the next round of talks on December 30, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Italy on a short trip, tweeted in support of the farmers' protest stating that the 'nation can't be self-reliant without its farmers' being self-reliant'. Gandhi recently met President Kovind as part of two separate Opposition delegations, demanding the repeal of the three laws. The ex-Congress chief flew off to Milan, Italy on Sunday, irking several Congress members and facing the ire of the ruling BJP.

किसान की आत्मनिर्भरता के बिना देश कभी आत्मनिर्भर नहीं बन सकता।



कृषि विरोधी क़ानून वापस लो।



किसान बचाओ, देश बचाओ! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2020

Congress, at first claimed that Gandhi has gone abroad on a 'short personal trip' for a few days - to visit his grandmother, who resides in Milan. Later, some Congress leaders claimed that he had gone to Italy on 'party work'. His absence from India comes at a critical juncture for Congress as it prepares for party presidential elections in January-February 2021. Moreover, sources have reported that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson soon, after Rahul Gandhi refused the post - stating that initial talks have already happened in this regard, but NCP has refuted such reports.

Farmer-Centre breakthrough?

Meanwhile, the farm unions have set a four-point agenda for the next round of talks with Centre. Sending for proposed talks on December 29, Farmers demanded - repeal Farm laws, legally guarantee MSP, amend NCR air quality ordinance & Electricity Bill 2020. Farmers continue to protest against the Centre's Farm Laws for the 33rd consecutive day, demanding a total repeal - calling for a nationwide stir on January 1. Centre has countered the farmers' proposal, by inviting them for talks on December 30.

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. PM Modi has also released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

