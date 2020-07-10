Rahul Gandhi Urges Cancellation Of Final Year Exams, Calls UGC's Sept Plan 'unfair'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the University Grants Commission for planning to conduct final term examinations in colleges and educational institutions in September calling it “unfair” amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Gandhi demanded the cancellation of exams and suggested that students should be promoted on the basis of past performance.

It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic.



UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on basis of past performance.#SpeakUpForStudents pic.twitter.com/1TYY3q58i0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2020

In a video message, Gandhi said educational institutions are struggling due to the pandemic and alleged that the UGC is creating confusion among everyone.

"COVID has affected everyone. Our students in schools, colleges, and universities have been struggling very much. IITs, colleges have cancelled the examinations and have promoted the students. The UGC is creating confusion. The UGC as well should promote students based on past performances,” the Wayanad MP said.

#SpeakUpForStudents

He also launched a campaign ‘Speak Up for Students’ on Twitter amid the Ministry of Human Resource Development reportedly announcing that all final year exams to be conducted by September end. “Come Join the #SpeakUpForStudents movement,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Along with the tweet he also shared a 53-second long video urging people to join the movement.

“In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the UGC final exams will be held by September but students are not ready yet. Students coming from different states of the country to attend the exam will increase the risk of coronavirus spread. We plea to cancel the exam and results should be declared basis of previous semester results,” said the video shared by Gandhi.

“We also demand a fee-waiver for six months in schools and colleges due to the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus,” the video added.

READ | UGC allows Final Year Exams To Be Held In September; Issues Fresh Guidelines For Colleges

READ | UGC Secretary On Final Year Exams: Special Examination For Students Who'll Miss It

UGC eyes September

As the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) permitted universities to conduct examinations during the 'Unlock 2' period, the UGC on July 7 issued revised guidelines for exams and academic calendar. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal confirmed that final year examinations will now be conducted in September.

After the announcement, parents, students, and various state governments raised their objection over the safety and security of the students during exams given to the fact that Coronvirus cases continue to mount in the country.

UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain later said that the authorities are aware of the COVID situation in the country and hence have ordered examination for only the terminal year. He stated that if in any case, students could not appear in the exam, then Universities will conduct special examinations for those students.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday.

READ | Cong MP Condemns UGC's Decision To Hold Exams In Sept, Urges PM Modi To Review Decision

READ | Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Vikas Dubey Encounter; Mulls 'how Many Answers...'