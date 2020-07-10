Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Vikas Dubey Encounter; Mulls 'how Many Answers...'

After the Vikas Dubey encounter, Congress has targeted the Uttar Pradesh Government raising suspicion over the nature of the encounter. The latest among the Congress leaders was former Congress President Rahul Gandhi who took to Twitter to voice out his opinion on the early morning encounter of the gangster.

"Silence is better than many answers, don't know how many questions have been saved," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

कई जवाबों से अच्छी है ख़ामोशी उसकी

न जाने कितने सवालों की आबरू रख ली — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2020

Following the encounter, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has seemingly raised suspicion that Vikas Dubey came to Ujjain's Mahakal Temple to surrender under the assurance of some influential person in Madhya Pradesh with the hope of being saved from the encounter.

"It is necessary to find out why Vikas Dubey chose Ujjain Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh for surrender? Under the assurance of which influential person of Madhya Pradesh had he come here to escape the encounter of Uttar Pradesh Police?" Digvijaya Singh tweeted in Hindi.

यह पता लगाना आवश्यक है विकास दुबे ने मध्यप्रदेश के उज्जैन महाकाल मंदिर को सरेंडर के लिए क्यों चुना? मध्यप्रदेश के कौन से प्रभावशाली व्यक्ति के भरोसे वो यहाँ उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस के एनकाउंटर से बचने आया था? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 10, 2020

Congress leader Alka Lamba echoing similar sentiment has alleged that policemen in the lower ranks who were present during the encounter are now scared of being silenced.

अब वह छोटे पुलिस वाले डर रहे हैं, जो उस वक्त वहीं मौजूद थे और इस एनकाउंटर की सच्चाई जानते हैं कि अब कहीं हमें इसलिए ना मरवा डालें ताकि इस एनकाउंटर की सच्चाई का कोई सबूत या गवाह ना बचे..

यह चक्र है... यूँ ही चलता भी रह सकता है.#VikasDubey #विकास_दुबे — Alka Lamba - अल्का लाम्बा 🇮🇳🙏 (@LambaAlka) July 10, 2020

Vikas Dubey encounter

On Friday morning, the police vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey en route Kanpur collided with a divider due to rain and overturned near Dhaunti. After this, the police personnel inside the vehicle got injured. Sources say when the police tried to get Vikas out from the car, he snatched a weapon from them and tried to flee from the spot.

The Police chased him and cornered him while asking him to surrender. Dubey, however, refused and fired on police following which they retaliated in defence and fired three bullets at him. Sources said that the gangster died on the spot. The incident happened around 6.45 am- 7 am, about 10-15 km away from the Bara Toll Plaza. Around six policemen were there inside the vehicle including the driver and Vikas Dubey.