'Rail Roko' Protest Will Be Peaceful; We'll Distribute Snacks, Drinks: BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday assured that the farmers' 'nationwide Rail Roko' protest against three farm laws will be conducted peacefully, with food and refreshments distributed to those affected by the protests.

Tikait informed, "Rail roko protest will begin at 12 pm and go on till 3-4 pm. Trains are not plying anyway. It'll be done peacefully. We'll provide water, milk, lassi, and fruits to people who are stranded. We will inform them about our issues," he said.

"Today we have two rallies in Hisar and I am going there. I am going to a rally in Mumbai tomorrow. We will hold rallies all over the country. Farmers are suffering everywhere. The only way to get rid of the problems is to give legal backing to MSP," he added.

The other faction of the farmer leaders on Tuesday said they will hold meetings in poll-bound West Bengal as well, with one of them indicating that they will ask people there not to vote for those who are "snatching our livelihood". While Tikait was asked about this, he said, "We will talk to farmers there. Their crops are not being sold at MSP. We have got nothing to do with elections."

Meanwhile, BJP's National Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar on Wednesday urged the farmers to refrain from participating in the railway blockade as he alleged that those who are unable to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi electorally are spreading propaganda and instigating violence.

SKM announces nationwide Rail Roko protest

On February 10, The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had announced that a nationwide Rail Roko (Rail blockade) protest will be held on February 18 from noon to 4 pm. Apart from this, a slew of other decisions was taken in the meeting called by the farm leaders to escalate the ongoing agitation. For instance, On February 16, the farmers will show solidarity throughout the country on the birth anniversary of Sir Chhoturam. At present, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the agrarian laws and formed a committee to resolve the ongoing standoff.

The Centre held ten rounds of talks with agitating farmers has also stayed the implementation of laws for 18 months and given assurance on the continuance of the MSP mechanism. However, the agitating farmers' unions remain adamant on their demand for a complete abrogation of the laws. They have also refused to participate in the Supreme Court-appointed panel to solicit the views of the farm unions and the Centre.

(With ANI Inputs)