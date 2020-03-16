MP Guv Changes Tact; Seeks Floor-test By Raising Of Hands In U-turn From Electronic Vote

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Kamal Nath informing him that the voting during the trust vote in the assembly should be taken up only through 'raising of hands' method. The development comes after the Governor in his letter to the chief minister on Saturday had earlier said that the voting will be conducted through the electronic voting system. However, on Sunday he appeared to have had a change of mind, and asked for a shift to voting via 'raising of hands'.

However, whether the floor test will happen or not is uncertain as Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati stated that he will make a decision over the floor test of Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government on Monday. The Governor is scheduled to give an address to the House which will be followed by a Motion of Thanks. However, the list of business of the assembly does not mention the floor test of the Kamal Nath-led government.

BJP seeks floor test

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh sought a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning in the state. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday.

Both BJP and Congress had moved their MLAs out of their homes and lodged them at luxury hotels, apparently, in an effort to keep their members intact. Both the parties have also issued whips to all their MLAs for the legislative Assembly session in Madhya Pradesh which has been scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 13.

The development comes amid MP facing a political crisis after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress last week and joined the BJP. Followed by his exit, 22 party MLAs from Scindia's camp also tendered their resignations.

