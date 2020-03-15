MP Assembly Speaker Says He Will Reveal Decision On Floor Test On Monday

Amid uncertainty over a delay in the floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati stated that he will make a decision over the floor test of Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government on Monday.

"You will get to know about it tomorrow. I will not tell you about my decision in advance," he told the media. "I've been waiting for MLAs who've sent their resignations to me through one or the other medium, why are they not contacting me directly?" Narmada Prasad questioned.

He further expressed concerns over the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh saying that the situation raises a question over the state of democracy in MP.

BJP seeks floor test in MP Assembly

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh sought a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning in the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday.

Both BJP and Congress had moved their MLAs out of the state and registered them at luxury hotels, apparently, in an effort to keep their members intact. Both the parties have also issued whips to all its MLAs for the legislative Assembly session in Madhya Pradesh which was scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 13.

The development comes amid MP facing a political crisis after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress last week and joined the BJP. Followed by his exit, 22 party MLAs from Scindia's camp also tendered their resignations.

