Raj, Aaditya Thackeray Urge Party Cadre To Avoid Gathering At Their Residence On Birthdays

Following the rising number of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) chief Raj Thackeray and his nephew and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray have urged their respective party workers to avoid gathering at their respective residences to wish them on their birthdays. Aaditya Thackeray's birthday falls on June 13 while the MNS supremo's birthday falls on June 14. In a letter to their followers and party workers, the state leaders also informed that they would avoid a massive celebration amid these gloomy times.

In his letter, Raj Thackeray wrote, "Another point, I have to make is that on 14th June, being my birthday; we will not be able to meet up the way we do each year. The sole reason being the current turbulent situation. So many people have lost their lives and many more are in anguish and suffering... The entire atmosphere is gloomy and a sombre. In such times, a birthday celebration doesn't feel right. I earnestly instruct and request all party office bearers to not come by and wish me personally."

READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Dismisses Lockdown Rumors, Urges People Not To Crowd

On the other hand, Maharashtra cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "It is my birthday on June 13. I have decided to not celebrate my birthday due to Coronavirus pandemic. On my birthday, wherever you are, I would want you to share your wishes and blessings from there itself. I also request Shiv Sainiks and other well-wishers to avoid spending on hoarding for my birthday instead contribute that money for people who are stuck due to the pandemic."

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Active Cases At 1,41,842; ICMR Says 53,63,445 Test Conducted

Maharashtra's COVID tally

Witnessing its biggest spike yet, Maharashtra on Thursday, reported 3607 new cases of COVID-19 infection along with 152 deaths. The state also saw 1561 patients recovered, taking its recovered tally to 46,078. So far, Maharashtra has 97,648 COVID-19 cases with 3590 deaths - with Mumbai amounting for 54,085 cases and 1954 deaths.

READ | Centre Tells Maharashtra To Conduct Door-to-door TB Survey As Well Amid Rising COVID Cases

Situation in Mumbai worsens

With 1540 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Thursday, June 11, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 53,985. In the day, 516 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 24,209.

About 97 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1,952, wherein 65 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. At present, there are 27,854 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. 4633 out of the overall 2,42,923 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday. Thus, Mumbai witnessed a high positivity rate of 33.23% on June 11.

READ | Maharashtra Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19