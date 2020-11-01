Raj Thackeray & Son Amit Enjoy Sunday Evening Tennis Match; 'Just Exercise & Quality Time'

Raj Thackeray and son Amit Thackeray were spotted out and about for a rare Tennis match on Sunday night, with a photo of the pair on either side of the net contrasting sharply with their regular political personas.

Relishing the short game with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supremo, Amit Thackeray told Republic World that it was a 'normal exercise routine' as he likes spending time with his 'busy political father'. The youngster has been working on the ground-level with MNS party workers to provide relief to citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic which broke out shortly after his entry into the party's fold. Amit has an avid interest in sports. He plays football as well and has also represented his college in various inter-collegiate tournaments.

The match took place on a hard-court, with the senior Thackeray's appearance indicating he didn't require his customary glasses to spot the ball. Amit, meanwhile, appears to have completely recovered from a nasty bout of viral fever that had even necessitated a short spell in hospital. The father-son duo rallied together on a court at Mumbai's Shivaji Park Gymkhana.

A busy political week for Raj Thackeray

With an element of tumult very much still evident in Maharashtra's politics, Raj Thackeray had earlier in the week paid a visit to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to draw attention to the issue of exorbitant power bills being sent to people's homes over the past few months, stating then that there were also a lot of other issues that require the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's attention. Raj Thackeray indicated that he would also meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray when the time was right.

Amit Thackeray was also a part of the MNS delegation that visited Raj Bhavan. He has been a key feature at MNS events and initiatives in 2020, having made headlines as a part of Raj Thackeray's high-profile renewal of the MNS that was unveiled in January. The introduction of a new party seal and colours had also witnessed the formal debut of 27-year-old Amit who had until that point maintained a low-profile. A graduate from Mumbai's Ruparel College, Amit Thackeray was thrust straight into on-ground campaigning, attending MNS roadshows in Mumbai, Pune, Nasik and Thane for Maharashtra's civic polls before the lockdown came into effect.

Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray, Chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. https://t.co/LDpYRXzZ3I pic.twitter.com/fd5XlEQg2A — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

