Raj Thackeray Meets Maharashtra Governor over High Power Bills; Mentions Pawar & CM Uddhav

Raj Thackeray, Chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), met the state's Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Thursday to address the issue of exorbitant electricity bills sent to people over the last few months. The meeting was scheduled at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai at 10:30 am, where Raj Thackeray was accompanied by other MNS leaders including Nitin Sardesai and his son, Amit Thackeray.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the MNC chief said, "I spoke to the Governor regarding the increase in power bills in today's meeting. I had spoken to Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut, but no decision has been taken as yet."

Raj Thackeray said his delegation had already met the officials of Adani & BEST and both companies were willing to reduce the electricity bills. In the meeting, the MNS leader asked Governor Koshyari to convey the matter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and take a decision soon.

"There are a lot of issues in Maharashtra, there is no shortage of questions, one has to get the answers from the government. I will meet (NCP leader) Sharad Pawar. If required, I will meet the Chief Minister as well when the right time comes," he said further.

The demand for reopening religious places is growing louder in the state of Maharashtra, as priests arrived at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's residence to put forth their request on Wednesday.

Priests meet Governor over reopening of temples

Earlier on Wednesday, a group of temple priests including Acharya Tushar Bhosale met with Governor Koshyari and sought the reopening of temples that have remained closed since March due to COVID-19 situation. Speaking to reporters afterwards, one of the representatives said that they were prepared to break locks at the Temples if need be and accused CM Uddhav over 'Hindutva', saying 'It's not soft- or hard- Hindutva, it's no-Hindutva'.

As per sources, the priests have also sought a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the matter but they have not received any response yet. Over the past several weeks, sadhus have staged protests against the closure of temples in Maharashtra despite the Central government had eased the lockdown restrictions that were imposed to curb the Coronavirus.

