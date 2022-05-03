Raj Thackeray News Live Updates: FIR Against MNS Chief; One Leader Taken In Custody

Raj Thackeray put forth the demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques for the first time during his Gudi Padwa speech in Thane on April 12. Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad on May 1, the MNS chief stressed that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra. However, he gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such mosques. He made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only".

On May 1, the MNS president said, "It is my humble request to the administration that today is the 1st. Tomorrow, it is the 2nd. Eid is on the 3rd. I don't want to spread any poison at their festival. I will not listen from the 4th. It is my request to all the Hindu brothers and sisters of Maharashtra that you must play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume wherever their loudspeakers are installed."