Raj Thackeray News Live Updates: FIR Against MNS Chief; One Leader Taken In Custody

"It's not about an individual, No one is above law. The rules of the rally are broken that's why action is being done," said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.
The 'preemptive detention' of MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali comes even as the party cancels its highly-anticipated May 3 'Maha Aarti'. On Monday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray made the announcement on his official Twitter handle and stated that the decision had been taken keeping in mind the celebrations of Eid by the Muslim community.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president also made it clear that the loudspeaker issue is not a religious matter but a subject of public interest. "Regarding the loudspeaker issue, I will further notify what we intend to do, via my social media," he added.
Appeal to Maharashtra Sainik's...
"It is Uddhav Thackeray's government here. What ultimatum? It doesn't work here. Ultimatum politics will not work in Maharashtra. Only the word of the Thackeray government will work here," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut when asked about MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum over loudspeakers.
"ultimatum politics doesn't work here" even as a FIR is filed against Raj Thackeray's Aurangabad speech and notices are issued to BJP & MNS leaders a day ahead of the Loudspeaker ultimatum day
MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali has been taken into preemptive custody ahead of Raj Thackeray's May 4 ultimatum. The police has also confiscated speakers from his Chandivali office.
Raj Thackeray put forth the demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques for the first time during his Gudi Padwa speech in Thane on April 12. Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad on May 1, the MNS chief stressed that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra. However, he gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such mosques. He made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only".
On May 1, the MNS president said, "It is my humble request to the administration that today is the 1st. Tomorrow, it is the 2nd. Eid is on the 3rd. I don't want to spread any poison at their festival. I will not listen from the 4th. It is my request to all the Hindu brothers and sisters of Maharashtra that you must play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume wherever their loudspeakers are installed."
In a massive development amid the loudspeaker row on Tuesday, the Aurangabad Police registered a case against Raj Thackeray and the organizers of the MNS rally that was held on May 1. As per sources, the FIR was filed at the City Chowk police station in the city after the police examined the video of the public meeting. The MNS chief and others have been reportedly booked under Sections 107, 110, 151, and 151(3) of the CrPC and Sections 55 and 56 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Sources indicated that an intelligence report has been submitted to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.
Many people from outside Maharashtra attended the MNS rally, the intel report stressed. Earlier, the Mumbai Police issued a notice under Section 149 of the CrPC to 75 BJP, MNS workers, and leaders staying in Dadar. This provision empowers the police to intervene to prevent the commission of any cognizable offence.