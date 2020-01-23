BIG: Raj Thackeray Announces Maharashtra 'shadow Cabinet', Sounds Warning To Uddhav Govt

Announcing the important decisions made by his party at its mega rally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday said that they will form a “shadow cabinet” to keep in check the ministries functioning under the current Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

This came as MNS conducted a rally and paid tribute to the veteran politician and cartoonist Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary. Raj Thackeray announced several other decisions made by his party while addressing the crowd at NESCO Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Raj Thackeray on forming a ‘Shadow Cabinet’

Speaking about the formation of a “Shadow Cabinet”, Raj Thackeray said, “One issue that I want to discuss is about Shadow Cabinet. Party’s leaders and secretaries from MNS will form different teams. These teams will look after the work done by the cabinet ministries in Maharashtra government. We will have such teams for all the important ministers, the ministries that impact Maharashtra the most. These teams will keep an eye on whether these ministers and ministries are working properly in the state. This will continue even after we form the government in the state.”

MNS launches new party flag

Raj Thackeray on Thursday also revealed the history of the new flag that was launched earlier in the day. Speaking at the rally, he said, "In 2006 when MNS was launched, this is the flag which was in my mind back for the party”. Talking about the flag, he further said, “Although I had the flag in mind, other people started putting in their suggestions as well. Amid that, another flag was made for the party. But this flag that was introduced today, it never left my mind since the past years."

Speaking about the recent speculations over the party's changing ideology, Raj Thackeray said, " People are speculating that I did this because of the current situation. But it is not because of any situation. It is just a coincidence”.

