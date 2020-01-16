Raj Thackeray's MNS Makes A Sarcastic 'Osama' Jibe As Sena Says Indira Gandhi Met Don Lala

Jumping into the controversy that broke out after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in an event on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi met with underworld don Karim Lala, MNS has now made fun of him. Taking to Twitter, MNS spokesperson, Sandeep Despande, went sarcastic and said that he also met Osama Bin Laden after the 9/11 attack and have also admonished him.

In an interview with a local marathi news agency, Shiv Sena's Rajya SabhaMP Raut said: "They (underworld) used to decide who will be Mumbai's police commissioner and who will sit in Mantralaya (state secretariat)," Raut said. He added, "When (underworld don) Haji Mastan came to Mantralaya, the entire secretariat would come down to see him. Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai)". Congress is yet to comment on Raut's statement.

Karim Lala was one of the three top underworld dons of Mumbai for over two decades, from the sixties to the early eighties, the other two being Mastan Mirza alias Haji Mastan and Varadarajan Mudaliar. Raut claimed he clicked pictures of many gangsters, including Dawood Ibrahim, adding that he had once even rebuked the gangster. Incidentally, Shiv Sena which was founded in 1960s, has held power over Mumbai since 1985.

