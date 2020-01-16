'Did BJP Apologise To Maharashtra For Udayan Raje's Defeat?': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took a jibe at BJP amid the controversy over the book 'Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi'. Taking to Twitter, Raut questioned the BJP whether they apologised to Udayan Raje Bhosale for his defeat from Satara in the Lok Sabha election as it was an insult to Shivaji Maharaj himself. This statement of Raut comes after Bhosale dared Shiv Sena to change its name.

'Did BJP apologise?'

In his tweet, Raut said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our deity. We respect every throne of Chhatrapati. But Chhatrapati Udayan Raje was defeated from Satara and this is an insult of the Shivaji Maharaj Dynasty. So did the BJP apologise to Shivaji's dynasty and to entire Maharashtra for it?"

छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज हे आमचे दैवत आहे..छत्रपतीचया प्रत्येक गादी विषयी आम्हाला आदर आहे.

पण छत्रपती ऊदयन राजे यांचा सातारा येथे पराभव घडवून आणला..हा शिवरायाच्या वंशजांचा अपमान आहे..त्या बद्दल भाजपा शिवरायांचया वंशजांची व महाराष्ट्राची माफी मागेल काय? — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 15, 2020

Earlier, Raut had responded to the criticism of BJP leader Udayan Raje Bhosale, saying that Udayan Rajan should bring evidence of Shivaji's descendants. Udayan Raje criticized the Shiv Sena, saying that he had taken the word 'Shiv' from the party and called Thackeray a name. He also accused Shiv Sena of using the name of Shivaji Maharaj. Sanjay Raut has responded to Udayan Raje's remarks. The matter stoked controversy after BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal published a book titled "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi" comparing the legendary king with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhosale dares Shiv Sena to change its name

The former Lok Sabha MP from Satara constituency questioned why no one had objected to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar being called as ‘Janata Raja’, a term used exclusively for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Moreover, he mocked Shiv Sena for agreeing to drop the word ‘Shiv’ from the initially proposed name of the alliance with NCP and Congress. He also claimed that the Sena has named a vada pav scheme after his ancestor. Furthermore, in a sharp rebuke to the ruling party in Maharashtra, Bhosale exclaimed that the party should be renamed as ‘Thackeray Sena’.

On Monday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut hit out at the BJP for its silence on the contentious book. He asked the Maharashtra BJP leaders to reveal whether it was acceptable for any politician to be compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Subsequently, BJP announced the withdrawal of the book.

Sanjay Raut remarked, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a big leader. We respect him. Sometimes, Modi is referred to as the 13th avatar of Vishnu, sometimes he is compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I feel that the Maharashtra BJP leaders should take a position on this. If this is acceptable to them, then they should clearly say so. Today, Shivaji Maharaj’s descendants are in BJP. There is no need for anyone to get angry if we demand that they should take a position on whether comparing Shivaji Maharaj to a political leader is correct. I have just talked to honourable Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray on this issue. And he said that my stance is correct. This is an insult to Maharashtra and the Chhatrapati.”

