Sanjay Raut Says 'matter Should Be Put To Rest' After BJP Withdraws Controversial Book

Amid the controversy over the book 'Aaj ke Shivaji', Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reacted to the withdrawal of the book. The matter stoked controversy after BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal published a book titled "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi" comparing the legendary king with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media, Raut said, "BJP has withdrawn the book and apologised for it, so I think the matter should be put to rest. This had to happen as people came on roads to oppose the book. This was not a political matter for us, this was a matter of honour and pride of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra."

Sena slams BJP

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Tuesday attacked the BJP by saying that the book is a prime example of "exaggeration and flattery". Even though the BJP has distanced itself from the book written by party leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Sena questioned its former ally why did they allow the launch in the party office in Delhi.

Pointing out that many BJP leaders were present at the book launch, the editorial piece stated that Maharashtra leaders from the party should speak about the book. "Eleven crore people of Maharashtra did not like this at all and they are voicing their opinions. The descendants of Shivaji Maharaj, who are BJP leaders, are also hurt by the book and they have spoken against it. BJP leaders from the state should also speak against it now." The editorial also clarified that the anguish is not against the Prime Minister. "This is not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi does not even know about it. It is done by someone from BJP in Delhi office."

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar distanced BJP from the controversial book on Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said that the warrior-king was one of the greatest in mankind and remains incomparable till date.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not only a great warrior but a statesman of very unique quality. Therefore, people world over regard Shivaji Maharaj as one of the greatest in mankind. Therefore, we always say that he is incomparable. Jai Bhagwan Goyal wrote a book comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which has nothing to do with the BJP. We never knew what he was writing or has published. However, as soon as it was published. We raised objection and he (Goyal) today came to the office and apologised to the people of the India, world and especially the people of Maharashtra," Javadekar said. Javadekar said that Goyal has also withdrawn the book.

Leaders of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena had criticised the book and termed it an 'insult' to the ideals of the Chhatrapati Shivaji.

(with ANI inputs)

(image: PTI )