Raj Thackeray's MNS Targets Uddhav's Sena Directly; 'ditch Them, They Joined Maha-khichdi'

MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar on Wednesday, January 22, slammed Shiv Sena and called the 'devoted Hindutva followers' of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray to join MNS, as Sena has gone with the 'Maha-Khichdi' (Referring to the fiasco of Maharashtra politics). Taking to Twitter, the MNS leader asked the followers of Bal Thackeray to not be disappointed.

Urging Balasaheb Thackeray's followers to join the rally on January 23, the MNS leader said, "The game of truth will go on, take the MNS flag in your hand."

पोषक आहारासाठी राब राब राबलेल्या कार्यकर्त्यांच्या वाट्याला आली सपक महाखिचडी..

पण सच्च्या कार्यकर्त्यांनो,बाळासाहेबांच्या कडव्या शिवसैनिकांनो निराश होऊ नका...

निर्लज्जपणे असाच सुरु राहील सत्तेचा खेळ

मनसेचा झेंडा हाती घ्यायची हीच ती वेळ

बाळासाहेबांच्या जयंतीला ‘मन से’ सामील व्हा — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) January 22, 2020

MNS rally in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will be carrying out a rally in Mumbai on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. According to reports, it is likely that Raj Thackeray will make a formal announcement regarding the party's stance after or during the rally.

Changed ideology?

Just a few days before the rally, the MNS carried out new posters and videos of the party, hinting towards a major ideological shift to hard Hindutva. The posters which have been put across Mumbai have a map of Maharashtra painted in saffron with lines that read 'Thought about the ideology of Maharashtra, resolve to create a Hindavi Swaraj’.

Further, MNS General Secretary Shalini Thackeray tweeted a video in which Raj Thackeray can be heard making a pitch for Hindavi Swaraj. In another video, Thackeray can be heard saying that, "A leader from Communist Party, Samajwadi Party, a party following Hindutva ideology or any other party, all of them look up to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their ideal."

