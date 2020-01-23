Raj Thackeray's Big Claim: New Saffron MNS Flag A Coincidence, Not For Elections

Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday while addressing a party rally at NESCO Centre in Mumbai revealed the origins of the new party flag that was launched earlier in the day. Speaking at the rally, he said, "In 2006 when MNS was launched, this is the flag which was in the back of my mind for the party."

However, he added, "Whatever happened ahead, it was because of Balasaheb Thackeray. Everyone started independently, but the support that was needed in the initial days; I had no one to guide me through. Although I had the flag in mind, other people started putting in their suggestions as well. Amid that, another flag was made for the party. But this flag that was introduced today, it never left my mind since the past years."

Speaking about the recent speculation over the party's changing ideology, Raj Thackeray said, "People are speculating that I did this because of the current situation. But it is not because of any situation. It is just a coincidence."

Raj Thackeray asserts MNS workers

Asserting the party workers, the MNS leader said, "Let me tell you, this is not just a flag. This Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Raj Mudra. When you take it in your hand, it should not be seen lying around anywhere."

He added, "We have two flags. Do not use this flag during elections. Raj Mudra is an inspiration. It should not be disrespected in any way."

MNS launches new 'Saffron' Flag

Ahead of the party's mega-rally in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), launched its new 'Saffron' party flag on Thursday morning. The flag has 'Raj Mudra' (stamps) which were used during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's rule.

However, immediately after, a Maratha Organization in Maharashtra 'Sambhaji Brigade' on Thursday filed a police complaint against Raj Thackeray and MNS for using Shivaji Maharaj Era symbols on their new flag. As per sources, the complaint has been filed at the Swargate police station.

Amit Thackeray enters mainstream politics

Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray on Thursday entered mainstream politics. This comes at the time when Raj Thackeray's MNS is eyeing to revamp the party and adopt the Hindutva ideology, to fill the vacuum left by cousin Uddhav Thackeray's party- Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

