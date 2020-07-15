Rajasthan Assembly Speaker To Issue Disqualification Notices To Sachin Pilot And Camp

Even as the nation awaits to see the cards of Sachin Pilot, sources on Wednesday morning said the Rajasthan assembly speaker is all set to issue disqualification notices to Pilot and other MLAs who supported him. This comes after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra a day before and urged that Pilot and two others are removed from Cabinet posts.

Meanwhile, Congress party issued show-cause notices to the MLAs who were absent at the Legislative Party meeting. The chief whip Mahesh Joshi was informed about this. The absentee legislators will have to personally give an explanation for violating the party whip. If the reply of the MLA is found unsatisfactory, his membership of the legislature can be cancelled.

Meanwhile, as all eyes are set on Pilot's 10 AM presser, BJP will also chair an important meet led by former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

READ | Rajasthan govt crisis: BJP claims Ashok Gehlot govt has lost majority, demands floor test

Congress sacks Sachin Pilot

As Sachin Pilot skipped the second legislative party meeting on July 14, Ashok Gehlot's camp passed a resolution against Pilot and loyalists. Addressing the press, Gehlot said that Pilot is playing in the hands of BJP and accused the saffron party of horse-trading. Thereafter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a press briefing announced that party has sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM and PCC chief and accused him of conspiring with BJP. Alongside Pilot, Congress also sacked Vishvender Singh, and Ramesh Meena from their cabinet positions. Gobind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as new Rajasthan Congress chief. The party's entire Dausa unit also resigned after Pilot's removal.

However, Congress leaders such as Sanjay Jha (who was later suspended), Jitin Prasada, Priya Dutt and several party functionaries in the Rajasthan unit of the party openly supported Pilot.

READ | Rajasthan: Amid Congress' charge of conspiring with BJP, Sachin Pilot thanks supporters

Sachin Pilot's response

Issuing first response after being sacked Pilot tweeted, "Truth can be harassed but cannot be defeated". He is likely to address a press briefing at 10 am on July 15, according to sources. In his second tweet on Tuesday after being sacked as the Rajasthan Deputy CM and PCC chief, Pilot thanked the people who came out in his support.

Moments after Congress party in its legislative meeting passed a resolution to remove Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, and concurrent with their subsequent decision to remove him from the Deputy CM's post along with two other loyalist Rajasthan ministers, Pilot's camp has released a statement. In their statement, they said that the Pilot camp is not seeking any posts and positions and is only looking to restore self-respect.

READ | Sachin Pilot sacked as Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister by Congress; 'conspired with BJP'

Rajasthan political chaos

The infighting among the Congress in Rajasthan came into the forefront when the state's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis.

A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators, and sources said that in touch with the BJP. Sources also said that he has a one-on-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and has put out his grievances.

Meanwhile, Gehlot monitored the situation from his residence in Jaipur and gathered all the MLAs who supported him. Breaking his silence on July 13, Pilot said that not only are the MLAs with him but that they are also with the people of Rajasthan.

Moreover, Pilot met with Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi, setting off alarm bells in the Congress camp. However, after initial reports that Pilot is likely to join BJP, sources from the latter said that the BJP may not involve itself just yet.

While it is still unclear who among Gehlot and Pilot has the majority support from the MLAs, the Bhartiya Tribal Party has issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place, hinting that the political chaos in Rajasthan is a long-drawn battle.

READ | Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates