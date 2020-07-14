Rajasthan: Amid Congress' Charge Of Conspiring With BJP, Sachin Pilot Thanks Supporters

In his second tweet on Tuesday after being sacked as the Rajasthan Deputy CM and PCC chief, Sachin Pilot thanked the people who came out in his support. This comes after leaders such as Sanjay Jha, Jitin Prasada, Priya Dutt and several party functionaries in the Rajasthan unit of the party openly supported Pilot. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused him of conspiring with BJP to topple the Rajasthan government. Earlier in the day, Pilot tweeted, "Truth can be harassed but cannot be defeated". He is likely to address a press briefing at 10 am on July 15, according to sources.

My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today.

राम राम सा ! — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

Rajasthan government in trouble?

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Sachin Pilot and his loyalists stayed away from this meeting. Moreover, they rejected the Congress party's overtures by refusing to attend the second CLP meeting convened earlier in the day. Amid his purported talks with BJP, Pilot is unwilling to back down from his demand of getting the CM's post according to sources.

Meanwhile, Priya Dutt- the Congress party's former MP from North Central Mumbai lamented the action taken against him. Mentioning that both Jyotiraditya Scindia and Pilot were good friends and colleagues, she described them as "stalwart young leaders with great potential". In a clear sign of support for Pilot, she stressed that being ambitious isn't wrong. Dutt recalled that both Scindia and Pilot worked hard through the "most difficult times".

