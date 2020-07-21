Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Cabinet's Decisions; Conditions On MLALAD Funds Eased

On Tuesday, the Rajasthan Cabinet chaired by CM Ashok Gehlot took a number of decisions to ameliorate the problems faced by the people due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. First, the state government has decided to provide Rs.1000 to 35 lakh needy families affected by the lockdown, for which Rs.351 crore will be spent. During the lockdown, Rs.2500 had been given to needy families.

Mentioning that the tourism and hotel industry had been adversely affected, Gehlot noted that the livelihoods of lakhs of people are at stake. He announced that more benefits would be extended to tourism, hotel and multiplex sector units under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2019. Meanwhile, the Cabinet has approved restarting public transport with social distancing measures. Thus, city buses and autorickshaws will able to ply again. In another big move, the Rajasthan government has allowed MLAs to spend Rs.1 crore out of the Rs.2 crore MLALAD (MLA Local Area Development) funds for purposes other than medical facilities. This is being perceived as an attempt to pacify upset legislators amid the political turmoil in the state.

राज्य मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण लॉकडाउन से प्रभावित हुए 35 लाख जरूरतमंद परिवारों को आर्थिक सम्बल एवं तात्कालिक राहत देने के लिए एक हजार रूपए की अनुग्रह राशि एक बार और देने का महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय किया है। इस पर 351 करोड़ रूपए खर्च होंगे। #Rajasthan

The rift among Congress MLAs in Rajasthan

On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities.

Sachin Pilot and his loyalists stayed away from this meeting. Furthermore, they rejected the Congress party's overtures by refusing to attend the second CLP meeting convened on July 14. Subsequently, Pilot was sacked as the Rajasthan Deputy CM and the PCC chief. After the Assembly Speaker issued a disqualification notice to the Pilot camp, they moved the Rajasthan HC to quash the notice.

Earlier in the day, a two-judge bench of the Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta reserved the order on the plea filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi concluded the arguments for the petitioners. The Rajasthan HC will pronounce its verdict on July 24. Most importantly, the Assembly Speaker has been requested not to take any coercive action against Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs until the verdict is pronounced.

