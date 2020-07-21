Rajasthan Crisis: Gehlot Lauds Spirit Of Party MLAs,says 'neither Cong Nor BJP Want Polls'

Addressing the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur on Tuesday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot told the MLAs that the respect for them had increased manifold. He claimed that the entire country was cognizant of the legislators' fight for safeguarding a democratically elected government. Gehlot was indirectly referring to sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's attempt to woo MLAs on his side.

Mentioning that all the MLAs staying at Hotel Fairmont had their mobile phones, he affirmed that they were under no pressure. He also stressed that neither Congress nor BJP wanted the Assembly to be dissolved and fresh elections to take place. During the meeting, Congress leader Ajay Maken and Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara were also present.

Neither Congress nor BJP want Assembly to be dissolved & election to take place...Entire country is watching the way you're fighting. Your respect has increased manifold. It's not something ordinary.All of you have phones, there's no pressure on anyone:Rajasthan CM at CLP meeting https://t.co/kQdql3xiNU pic.twitter.com/tXQgodE08M — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Cracks in Rajasthan Congress

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Sachin Pilot and his loyalists stayed away from this meeting.

Moreover, they rejected the Congress party's overtures by refusing to attend the second CLP meeting convened on July 14. Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot and 18 supporting MLAs challenged the Assembly Speaker's disqualification notice in the Rajasthan High Court. After multiple hearings, a division bench of the Rajasthan HC reserved the verdict on this petition till July 24. Most importantly, the Assembly Speaker has been requested not to take any coercive action against Pilot and his loyalists till the verdict is pronounced.

