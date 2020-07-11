Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Summons Ministers As Govt Hints At Collapse, Pilot Skips Meeting

As the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan appears to be at the brink of a possible collapse, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has summoned his ministers on Saturday night at his residence, as per sources. Sources have also reported that the meeting will also touch upon a possible cabinet expansion. However, even as Gehlot summoned his ministers immediately, his Deputy Sachin Pilot is reported to have given the meeting a miss as he is presently in the national capital.

Meanwhile, sources have reported that Gehlot has sought a letter of support from his MLAs. The update comes hours after the Chief Minister made massive allegations against the BJP of poaching Congress' MLAs.

READ | Rajasthan Guv Stresses Need To Teach Constitutional Values To Youths

Rajasthan SOG files FIR

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) has registered an FIR against the alleged attempt to topple the Congress-led government in the state. The FIR has been registered on the basis of a conversation between two individuals, whose phones were being tapped. As per the latest update in the case, both the primarily accused individuals have been arrested and an investigation by the SOG is underway.

Meanwhile, BJP has refuted all allegations of horsetrading and in turn, attributed the destabilization in the Rajasthan government to an internal rift amongst Congress leaders. Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while downplaying all allegations made by Gehlot, stated that it is an attempt by the Congress to defame the BJP.

READ | Rajasthan's COVID-19 Tally Rises By 170 To Reach 23,344; Death Toll Climbs To 499

Gehlot, Pilot summoned by the police

According to PTI sources, the Rajasthan police has issued notices to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot to record their statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple their Congress government, sources said on Saturday. The police's special operations group (SOG) also sent a notice to Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi to record his statement, they said.

On Saturday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of offering money to Congress leaders in an attempt to topple the ruling government. 20 Cong MLAs in Rajasthan late Friday night had also alleged the BJP was trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state by "luring" legislators, and that the top leadership of the saffron party was involved in the "conspiracy".

The tussle between Congress and BJP began last month in the run-up to Rajya Sabha elections, with the former levelling similar allegations of horsetrading against the latter. However, both the Congress candidates, KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi, had won the Rajya Sabha polls, while the BJP had managed to secure one seat for Rajendra Gehlot in the Rajya Sabha polls.

READ | Ashok Gehlot Hits Out At BJP; Accuses Party Of 'playing Games' To Topple Rajasthan Govt