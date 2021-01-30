Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Urges PM Modi To Hold Direct Talks With Farmers Over Farm Laws

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged the Centre to correct its 'ill measures' asking the Prime Minister to take cognizance of the long-drawn farmers' agitation and personally talk to the farmers. Stating that there was nothing wrong in changing decisions, Gehlot asked the Union Government to withdraw the Farm Laws.

"There is still a chance for the Government to correct its ill measures. I believe the Prime Minister must take cognizance and talk to the farmers himself. The government should reverse the decision (regarding farm laws). There is nothing wrong with changing decisions. It happens in a democracy. People will welcome it," said Gehlot.

The senior Congress leader also spoke about the violence witnessed by the national capital on January 26, asking for a fair probe into the incident. "We condemn the violence on Republic Day by some anti-social elements. Farmers were protesting peacefully for 65 days. Why did judicial inquiry not happen? There should be a fair probe into the incident," said Ashok Gehlot.

On the other hand, the leader dismissed the clashes between locals and farmers at the Singhu border alleging that the BJP was pushing the villagers to act out against the farmers. "The clashes happened on the behest of BJP. They (BJP) are pushing villagers to clash with farmers. This is not good," he said.

PM urges talks over Farm Laws

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Opposition parties to hold talks with the protesting farmers over the three Farm Laws, reiterating the Centre's offer to stay the reforms for 1.5 years. As per sources, addressing an all-party meeting, PM Modi stated that while the Centre and the Farm unions had not gotten to a consensus, the government was just a 'phone call away'.

"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar told farmers. He said - we've not reached to consensus but we're giving you (farmers) the offer & you may go & deliberate. He told farmers that he was just a phone call away," PM Modi told the all-party meeting, as per sources. (1/2) https://t.co/SQTZFT7ch0 pic.twitter.com/XYcbUXScvs — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26, farmer unions continue to agitate against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 for the 66th consecutive day. Nearly 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks have concluded in an impasse.

(With Agency Inputs)