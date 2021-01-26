Congress Blames BJP As Violent Farmers' Protest Rocks Delhi; Says 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'

Even as farmers' tractor rally turned violent on Tuesday, with visuals showing protesters climbing atop Red Fort and planting their flags, Congress has hailed them. On their official Twitter handle, Congress has said that the Centre should not underestimate their power and sharing visuals of tractor rally, Sonia Gandhi-led party has said that they support it. Moreover, Congress leader Pawan Khera has compared the violence during the farmers' rally to that of protest after Nirbhaya gang-rape case in Delhi in 2012.

Congress has, in a tweet, said that the national capital is in flames as the government has attacked its own people, while sharing visuals of tear gas shell being fired. In yet another tweet, it has said that people of India welcomed farmers with flowers but BJP-led government attacked them. The party is silent on the issue of farmers beginning their march ahead of a given time and changing the route of their march and planting flag at the Red Fort.

Violence during tractor rally

The protesters were stopped from entering Delhi as the tractor rally began ahead of the time granted for it. The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM. However, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital before time, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - that is after the conclusion of Republic Day parade. Despite a request by the Police, protesters on foot and on tractors with national flags and flags of farmers' union marched towards Delhi, raising slogans and vandalising the barricades and other barriers. Even after clear instruction, that no flags except the Tricolour will be used, the farmers not only put flags of the unions but also marched with flags on bikes. Shocking visuals show that farmers climb atop Red Fort and put their flags on its podium.

Even as violence broke out, farm union leader Rakesh Tikait has denied reports of violence and claimed that march is peaceful. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, said that the Centre should repeal the farm laws and farmers will continue to protest. rs.

While, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked by Delhi Police to coordinate with the police during the rally, they have not yet issued any statement on the violence. The violence is not only against the Delhi Police circular but also the circular by the unions that stated that display of political flags, loudspeakers, trolleys, animals, carts, weapons or firearms are prohibited.

Centre and farmers talks on farm laws

The talks between Centre and farmers over the three farm laws have been inconclusive even after 11 round of talks. While the farmers' union refused Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years and said that they want repeal of the laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal.

