Rajasthan CM Gehlot Belatedly Urges Farmers To Maintain Peace; Gives Them Optics Advice

As the ongoing farmers' protest turned violent in the national capital amid India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has belatedly urged the farmers to maintain peace and refrain from engaging in violence. Gehlot stated that the ongoing violence will only disrupt the cause of the farmers' protest. So far, Congress has been backing the agitation and engaging in politics over it but has attempted wild volte-faces, from condemning violence to attempting to blame the Centre for it.

READ: Open Violence Breaks Out At Farmers' Tractor Rally; Promise Of Peaceful Protest Shattered

'Violence has no place in democracy'

Following the situation, Congress has resorted to shifting the blame on other parties. Taking to Twitter, Ashok Gehlot urged the farmers to maintain peace and not commit violence. He further stated that violence will only lead to the success of 'forces trying to disrupt' the farmers' agitation.

"The farmers' movement has been peaceful till now. This is an appeal to the farmers to maintain peace and not to commit violence. Violence has no place in a democracy. If there is violence, then forces trying to disrupt the farmer movement will be successful. So keep the peace.' said Ashok Gehlot.

READ | Don't Take Law In Your Hands, Maintain Peace: Delhi Police's Appeal To Farmers

Violence breaks out at Farmers' Tractor Rally

As the farmers' tractor rally gained momentum, clashes broke out between the protestors and police personnel at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and other locations. The protest which was initially supposed to be peaceful soon turned violent. In a bid to control the situation, the police personnel used tear gas to disperse the farmers gathered at the location, even as they proceeded to destroy barricades and other impediments in their path and violated the pre-designated route. Apart from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, protestors at Karnal bypass and Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Pandav Nagar breached through the police barricades to enter Delhi. At Delhi's Mukarba Chowk, the farmers were seen on top of the police vehicles and refused to follow the planned route. They later stormed the Red Fort, singled out police officers and heckled them and even drove their tractors at the cops.

Farmers Protest: Entry, Exit Gates Of Over 10 Delhi Metro Stations Temporarily Closed