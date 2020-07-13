Rajasthan Govt Crisis: CLP Reposes Faith In Gehlot, Sends Veiled Warning To Sachin Pilot

On Monday, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The legislators also reposed faith in the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. Recalling the "revolutionary" and "historic" decisions taken by the Gehlot government in the last one and a half years, the legislators reiterated their commitment to continue on this path.

Lashing out at BJP for trying to destabilise the state government via horsetrading, the resolution contended that this was an insult to the mandate given by 8 crore residents of Rajasthan. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. This is being perceived as a categorical warning for Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, who stayed away from the CLP meeting. Taking a dig at BJP, the Congress party urged the Centre to tackle the COVID-19 crisis instead of "toppling democratically elected governments".

Here is the resolution:

Infighting within Congress in Rajasthan

Addressing a press conference on July 11, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of seeking to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. He claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks. Incidentally, Pilot too had denied that his party MLAs were lured after the Congress won two out of the three Rajya Sabha seats in June.

But, Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction. As per sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra is trying to broker peace between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot in a last-ditch attempt.

