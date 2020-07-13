Congress Fields Priyanka Vadra To Broker Peace Between Rajasthan CM Gehlot & Sachin Pilot

In a last-ditch attempt on Monday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra is trying to broker peace between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, as per sources. This comes even as Pilot and some of his loyalists skipped the Congress Legislative Party meeting held at Gehlot's residence in Jaipur. While Congress has claimed that 109 MLAs attended the meeting, Sachin Pilot argued that some legislators are being held against their will.

Contending that MLAs are with him, Pilot revealed that he would make his intent clear very soon. Speaking to Republic TV earlier in the day, he remarked, "We are ready to fight, not only are the MLAs with me, they are with people of Rajasthan too. Whatever I will do will be for the people and the state and rest assured, we will continue to fight for the people of Rajasthan. I will make my intent clear soon. I have the support, you cannot keep MLAs against their will for a long time. It’s a long haul."

Political turmoil in Rajasthan

Addressing a press conference on July 11, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of seeking to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. He claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks. Incidentally, Pilot too had denied that his party MLAs were lured after the Congress won two out of the three Rajya Sabha seats in June.

But, Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well.

Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction. As per sources, Pilot also met BJP RS MP-elect Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia, a former leading Congress leader was responsible for the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh in March.

