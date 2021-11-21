Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra welcomed the Centre's move to abolish the three farm laws on Saturday, saying the government felt the farm laws should be withdrawn immediately and re-enacted later if necessary. Mishra told news agency ANI, "The government attempted to explain farm laws to farmers." It had hoped that farmers would recognise the benefits of the laws. Farmers, on the other hand, were agitated and adamant about the repeal of three farm laws, he added.

"The government felt that it (the farm laws) should be withdrawn and the laws relating to the matter could be re-enacted later if needed, but it should be repealed now. this is a welcome move," he remarked.

Farm Laws repealed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three Central agriculture legislation on Friday, in a big shift. PM Modi stated in his address to the nation on Sunday, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh."

According to sources, the Union cabinet will make a proposal to withdraw the three agriculture laws at its planned meeting on Wednesday, in response to Prime Minister Modi's announcement. The proposal is expected to be passed and then withdrawn from the Parliament during the upcoming Winter session. After a year of protests against the three farm rules, the Modi government caved in to farmers' demands and announced their repeal.

Three Farm Laws

Since the Centre's three agricultural laws were passed in 2020, farmers have been resisting them. The following are the three agriculture laws: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act establishes a method for farmers to market farm products outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licenced trader can purchase the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed-upon prices. This commerce in farm products will be exempt from the mandi tax levied by state governments. Farmers can do contract farming and freely market their products under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act modifies the current Essential Commodities Act.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@CHShekharBJP/PTI/ANI