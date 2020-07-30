Rajasthan HC Notifies Assembly Speaker & Secretary, Seeks Reply To BSP-Cong Merger

Hearing the petition against the claimed BSP-Congress merger in Rajasthan, the High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Speaker and Secretary of the Legislative Assembly and the 6 BSP MLAs. The Rajasthan High Court has directed them to file a reply by August 11. The BSP and BJP leader Madan Dilawar have both filed petitions against the merger, which were tagged by the bench of Justice Mahendar Kumar Goyal on Wednesday, amid the political turmoil in the state.

Rajasthan High Court issues notice to Speaker & Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, and 6 BSP MLAs in connection with the merger of the BSP MLAs with Congress party, in the state. The Court asks them to file reply by 11th August. — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

BSP issues whip to MLAs

On Sunday, BSP leadership issued a whip to all its 6 MLAs in the state directing them to vote against the Congress in case of a 'No Confidence Motion.' The six BSP MLAs- R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar & Wajib Ali have been instructed to follow the whip failing which they would entail disqualification. All six BSP MLAs had merged with Congress in September 2019 - which has not been recognised by BSP.

BSP supremo Mayawati has also threatened to move the apex country if the MLAs fail to abide by the whip issued. Mayawati has alleged that after Rajasthan elections results BSP gave unconditional support of all its 6 MLAs to Congress but CM Gehlot intended to damage BSP and therefore merged the MLAs with Congress 'unconstitutionally'. The BSP chief said that her party was looking for an apt time to go to the court and to teach Congress a lesson.

Rajasthan Guv gives nod to Assembly session

After a high-pitched drama between Rajasthan Governor and CM Ashok Gehlot camp, Governor Kalraj Mishra approved the proposal to summon the session of the Legislative Assembly from August 14. As per sources, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot told the MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that they will have to stay at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur till August 14, when the Assembly session commences. At the same time, he reportedly clarified that Ministers can visit Secretariat to complete their work.

Meanwhile, Speaker CP Joshi has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's verdict dated July 24. A division bench of the Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta ordered a "status quo" on the Assembly Speaker's notices issued to sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs.

