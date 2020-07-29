Rajasthan Speaker Moves SC Again Challenging HC's Order To Maintain Status Quo

As the impasse between CM Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra continues, Speaker C P Joshi, on Wednesday, has moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The petition filed by the Speaker challenges the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order regarding the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy CM Sachin pilot and 18 MLAs. The Speaker had rescinded his SC plea on Monday challenging the same order.

Gehot-Governor tussle over convening Assembly

Earlier in the day, CM Gehlot submitted his fourth proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene the state assembly from August 14. Previously, Gehlot had suggested reconvening the Assembly from July 31, but his proposal was rejected by the Governor. Mishra has suggested Gehlot to give a 21-day notice to convene the Assembly or mention the trust vote as the reason to reconvene the Assembly. Congress had 'gheraoed' several Raj Bhawans recently, protesting against BJP's 'horse-trading'.

BSP & BJP file pleas against merger

After the Rajasthan High Court dismissed BJP's plea challenging merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress, BJP and BSP have filed a fresh petition. The High Court has begun hearing both pleas. The BSP has issued a whip instructing its 6 MLAs to vote against the Congress in the event of a 'No Confidence Motion' in the Assembly. All MLAs have reiterated that the are with Congress since their merger with Congress in September 2019.

Pilot camp's Bhanwar Lal Sharma files plea in HC, seeks NIA probe into 'horse-trading'

Rajasthan legal battle & political crisis

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Joshi withdrew his plea from Supreme Court against the High Court order asking him to defer his decision on the disqualification notices.

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot (104), Pilot (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 200 members.

