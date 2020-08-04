Congress Makes Offer To Pilot & Rajasthan MLAs: Shun BJP's Hospitality, Let's Hold Talks

Even as the crisis in Rajasthan's politics continues, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has hinted at a breakthrough between former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot camp. He said that Pilot and MLAs in his camp should give away the 'hospitality' of the BJP and then there can be talks between them and the party.

Speaking to ANI, Randeep Surjewala said, "The Congress MLAs who are staying at the resort in Manesar should shun the hospitality and police security of the BJP govt in Haryana and return to the party, then we can hold talks."

Gehlot hints at truce with Pilot

Earlier, hinting at a breakthrough between Congress and miffed former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, CM Ashok Gehlot said that he would be willing to forgive Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs if the party's high command decides to the same, while talking to reporters in Jaisalmer. Affirming that he has been a 3-time CM and a former Union Minister, he said that he served for the public. He also commented that Rajasthan BJP leaders were attempting to compete with ex-CM Vasundhara Raje.

Talking about Pilot and rebel MLAs return to Congress, CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Depends on the high command. If the high command forgives the rebel MLAs & Sachin Pilot, then I am also ready to welcome them. I am serving Rajasthan and I have been Chief Minister thrice. I have been a Union Minister, I am doing only what I am doing for service. I accept whatever the high command decides."

Congress shift MLAs to Jaisalmer

Ahead of Assembly session on August 14, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has moved MLAs supporting him to Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, alleging horse-trading attempts by BJP. Stressing that the Congress MLAs were being harassed mentally in Jaipur, he expressed hope that the pressure will be less in Jaisalmer. Meanwhile, his SOG will move the High Court to take the voice sample of Sanjay Jain - who is one of the three accused arrested in connection to the 'leaked tapes' of MLAs discussing a plot to topple the state government. On Friday, Jain was produced before a local court where he refused to give his voice sample.

Search for MLAs from Pilot camp

The state police's SOG group is still hunting for Sachin Pilot camp MLAs on the alleged 'horse-trading' probe and on Wednesday they visited Best Western hotel. The team which visited two hotels - Heritage Village Hotel and Best Western Resort in Haryana's Manesar on July 23, was told that no MLAs were there as the premises were allegedly being used as a COVID facility. All 18 MLAs and Pilot are reportedly in Delhi and Haryana.

Rajasthan legal battle

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order regarding the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy CM Sachin pilot and 18 MLAs.

