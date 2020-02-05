Rajinikanth Backs CAA And NPR, Says NRC Not Yet Implemented

Ever since CAA was passed in both the houses of the parliament, Superstar actor turned politician Rajinikanth had not disclosed his stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Rajinikanth on Wednesday addressed the reporters, in front of his Poes garden residence, and put forward his stand on CAA, NPR, and NRC.

While talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, Rajinikanth said, "They (government) clearly say it will not affect any Indian citizen, no Indian will lose his/ her citizenship. Some spread panic among the Muslims, I will be the first person to oppose it if it's going to affect or oppose the Muslims of the country"

Adding further about NRC, he said, "NRC hasn' been implemented yet. The government is still thinking about it, only after the final decision, We can see how it is."

When asked about him being silent on the issue of NPR, He said " NPR is very essential for the country, Congress did it in 2010 and it was done even in 2015. It's important to take the population census. It should be done and we don't have any problem with it."

During his interaction with the media, he also lashed out an attack on the opposition parties by saying that a few politicians are spreading rumours and creating panic for their political gains. Rajini also advised the protesting students to "think well, ask the professors or elders before hitting the protest ground."

Anti-CAA protests

Superstar Rajinikanth had also reacted to the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia and other education institutes. He had stated that it is worrying to see the violence which is happening across the country and it shouldn't happen.

Ever since the beginning of the introduction of CAA as a bill, anti-CAA protests have been happening in many parts of the nation including, Chennai. But, the actor turned politician had not justified his take on CAA, NRC, and NPR.

