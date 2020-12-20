Rajinikanth, Haasan Joined Politics To Ensure DMK Doesn't Win Tamil Nadu Polls: MK Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazaghan (DMK) President MK Stalin on Sunday stated that celebrities such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan are being forced to join politics and launch parties to ensure that DMK does not win the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Referring to superstar Rajinikanth entering politics and veteran actor Kamal Haasan contesting the upcoming state assembly polls, Stalin said, “There are few sources who are forcing people to start political parties, just to ensure we (DMK) don't win"

Further attacking the ruling AIADMK, Stalin said, “If money could win elections, then let me remind you, AIADMK has lost elections even after distributing cash for votes.”

The DMK President's comments came after Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan hinted at a possible tie-up with superstar Rajinikanth ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls. However, DMK leader TKS Elangovan had dismissed any threat to his party opining that the alliance may turn out to be a vote-cutter for ruling AIADMK instead.

"DMK's position is strong, we are in the opposition. Only the votes in favour of the AIADMK may split. We are strong and we have performed. For 20 years we have done a lot for Tamil Nadu and people know. We could deliver so we are not bothered," he had said.

"The ruling party has not performed, so a chunk of their votes may go to them. We are not bothered. Everyone has the right to start their own political party, we were the first regional parties in the country since 1949, we have seen many political parties coming and going, so we are not worried," remarked TKS Elangovan adding that it was still up to Rajinikanth to align with Haasan.

Rajinikanth's entry a turning point for TN elections?

Earlier in the day, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that he was open to forming an alliance with Rajini if both could put their egos aside, given that their ideologies match. "We are just a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if that would benefit the people, we are ready to throw away our ego and ready to co-operate with each other," he stated.

On December 3, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth announced that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. The leader has also announced that his party would contest on all 234 seats in the State.

Assembly elections are due in April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. While several political parties including the ruling AIADMK, the DMK, TDP, and the BJP have welcomed the superstar's entry into politics, Congress has alleged that the BJP has "set up" Rajinikanth with an aim to divide the votes of DMK. Meanwhile, the relations between the state units of ruling AIADMK and BJP have been strained over issues of 'Vel Yatra' even as the two confirm their alliance for the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls.

