'Coming Back To Power In Tamil Nadu Will Remain A Dream If TASMACs Opened': Rajinikanth

'It will just a become dream for this party to come back in power if TASMAC liquor shops are reopened,' said actor Rajinikanth.

Taking to Twitter, the superstar said in Tamil, "If the Tamil Nadu government opens up the TASMAC liquor shops again at this point of time, they should forget the dream of coming back to the power next time. I request, find some other way to get revenue." This form of tweet on a socio-political issue is coming in from the actor after a long time.

Opening of TASMAC sparks controversy

The decision of Tamil Nadu govt on opening the TASMAC liquor shops sparked a major controversy as the infection of Corona in the state is higher than in many other states. The state government decided to open up the TASMAC liquor outlets which could be a major source of revenue for the government at this point of time. The opening up happened on May 7. As expected, the revenue skyrocketed with Rs 172 crores collected in one day, despite the shops being shut in Chennai city and the outskirts.

Many opposition parties were against this decision of Tamil Nadu government since this could increase the spread of COVID-19 in an already vulnerable state with 5000+ cases. Still, the shops were opened for two days which had a collection of Rs 297 crores in two days in the state even the time of lockdown.

A PIL was filed in the Madras High Court on May 9 in which Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam also filed an affidavit that the social distancing norms are not been followed in the TASMAC shops which could lead to another new cluster and hence it should be closed. The court also ordered the closure of the TASMAC liquor shops and allowed the online sales, which the government of Tamil Nadu is yet to introduce.

Rajinikanth's tweet on TASMAC can't be seen as just a normal statement at this point of time since its already a delayed one after Kamal's party approached the court on the matter. It's posturing is what the political analysts say. The Tamil Nadu government has also approached the Supreme Court against the order of Madras High Court on Saturday and Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam has filed a caveat petition in Supreme Court in this matter.

Hence, Rajinikanth's statement at this point of time is seen as an act of balancing since his counterpart Kamal Haasan is getting on the ground on the TASMAC issue. But still, Rajinikanth's statement will be adding more force to the voice of the common people who wanted the TASMAC shops to be closed, thus increasing the pressure on the government. However, the government of Tamil Nadu has already approached the Supreme Court against the order of the Madras High Court in this matter and is firm in its decision to open the liquor shops, expecting the revenue which other entities of the govt can't achieve.

