TASMAC Online App: Here's How To Buy Liquor Online In Tamil Nadu

Recently, the High Court of Madras ordered the state to close all the state-run TASMAC liquor stores in Tamil Nadu on Friday i.e. May 8. The order was passed due to the violations of social distancing norms amid COVID-19 lockdown. However, the online sale of liquor in the state has been permitted by the High Court. This is why the state government has launched the TASMAC online app for buying liquor online.

What is the TASMAC online app?

Tamil Nadu Government launched the TASMAC online app and website to ensure social distancing and stop overcrowding at wine shops after the High Court allowed the state to sell alcohol through online means. The website is similar to food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy. This TN online alcohol delivery app will provide details about the nearby TASMAC liquor shop and the users can book their favourite hard drink effectively. The website was launched on Thursday i.e May 7, 2020, and the decision was taken to ensure that people can maintain their privacy and safety during this time of need.

How to buy liquor from the TASMAC online app?

To buy liquor from the TASMAC online app in Tamil Nadu, follow the steps below. Go to play store and download the TASMAC App to visit Tasmac Online Shop tasmac.co.in for Tamil Nadu TASMAC online Booking. Register by providing details such as your name, gender, date of birth, your mobile number, address, and email id. After completing the registration process, enter the preferred secret code number and confirm it. Enter the number of the Aadhar card and further information requested. You can skip this if you are not interested. Load the preferred products ordered and go to the 'Add money' section. The Payment for the drinks ordered can be made in the "Fast Pay" option. Later you will receive the QR code. The data will be registered on the TASMAC Staff's cell phones. By scanning the QR, the distribution of the items ordered will be done.

