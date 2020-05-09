TASMAC Online App: Here's How To Buy Liquor Online In Tamil Nadu

Quick links:
Recently, the High Court of Madras ordered the state to close all the state-run TASMAC liquor stores in Tamil Nadu on Friday i.e. May 8. The order was passed due to the violations of social distancing norms amid COVID-19 lockdown. However, the online sale of liquor in the state has been permitted by the High Court. This is why the state government has launched the TASMAC online app for buying liquor online.
Tamil Nadu Government launched the TASMAC online app and website to ensure social distancing and stop overcrowding at wine shops after the High Court allowed the state to sell alcohol through online means. The website is similar to food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy. This TN online alcohol delivery app will provide details about the nearby TASMAC liquor shop and the users can book their favourite hard drink effectively. The website was launched on Thursday i.e May 7, 2020, and the decision was taken to ensure that people can maintain their privacy and safety during this time of need.
