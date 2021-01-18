Rajinikanth's Shelved Makkal Mandram Members Join DMK In Presence Of MK Stalin

Three district secretaries of actor Rajnikanth's shelved Rajini Makkal Mandram on Sunday joined the DMK in the presence of party president M K Stalin. This comes after the South superstar recently abandoned his plan to enter politics and face the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which will take place during April-May this year.

District secretaries A Joseph Stalin, K Senthil Selvanand, and R Ganesan joined the DMK at its headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam'. Besides the district level office-bearers, three more functionaries joined the party, a DMK release said.

They joined the party in the presence of M K Stalin, party deputy general secretary A Raja, organizing secretary R S Bharati and other senior leaders. The Rajini Makkal Mandram, (Rajini People's Forum) was previously considered the political launch vehicle of the top actor.

Rajinikanth abandons his plan to enter politics

On December 3, 2020, Rajinikanth had announced on Twitter that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. The following day, speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth stressed that he would not go back on his promise to form a political party and contest the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. However, on December 29, Rajinikanth had announced that he will not be starting his political party, in light of his recent health condition. Two days after being discharged from the hospital, where he was treated for blood pressure fluctuation, the actor released a statement confirming that he is not joining electoral politics. It was speculated that the launch of Rajinikanth's party could be delayed due to his ill health, however, the actor has changed plans to join politics entirely.

