Rajinikanth Aide Arjunamurthy Won't Desert Superstar; Says Modi & Rajini Are His Two Eyes

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth's aide Arjunamurthy revealed his decision to stick by Thalaivar's' side despite the megastar announcing his decision to pull out from his entry into active politics on Tuesday. Arjunamurthy, who was the former head of TN BJP's intellectual wing, took the road not tread and refused to desert Rajinikanth, in contrast to Tamilaruvi Manian's decision to quit politics and never return to it in the aftermath of Rajinikanth's U-turn. Hailing Rajinikanth as a 'good leader and a great man', Arjunamurthy announced his decision on Wednesday to stand by the superstar and aid him in serving the public.

Talking to the press on Wednesday, Arjunamurthy pointed out that Rajinikanth was in deep sorrow as he couldn't take his promised political plunge owing to health concerns and based on the advice of his doctors. Further, the ex- TN BJP intellectual wing head referred to Rajinikanth and PM Narendra Modi as his 'two eyes' who wanted to do good for the people of Tamil Nadu and said that this was what drove him to join the saffron party and then Rajinikanth. Arjunamurthy also revealed that he had joined BJP on the advice of Dr Subramanian Swamy to serve the public and that he had achieved a lot in the saffron party before he joined Rajinikanth. Further, Arjunamurthy said that he had been asked by TN BJP chief L Murugan to return to the party fold but conveyed his decision to stay by Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth to not enter politics, again

The Kollywood megastar was scheduled to announce the launch of his party on December 31 and his party on January subsequently; however, he withdrew from the political race months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Rajinikanth indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to "make a victim" of his supporters now. "Therefore, I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement," the 70-year-old actor said.

Two days after being admitted to the hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth on Sunday was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19, as mentioned in his letter.

