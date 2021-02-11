Rajnath Singh Briefs Parliament On India-China's LAC Disengagement; Denies Losing Any Land

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh strongly reiterated that India had not conceded even an inch of its land to China while he made a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the current situation in eastern Ladakh on Thursday. Apprising the Upper House of the military and diplomatic level talks between India and China post the violent Galwan Valley clashes, the Raksha Mantri noted that both sides had mutually agreed for disengagement of troops from the north and south of the Pangong lake. Further, Rajnath Singh informed that both India and China would initiate the process of withdrawing the forward deployment of their troops in a phased, coordinated, and verified manner.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh informed that adequate counter deployments were made by India after many friction areas arose in Eastern Ladakh around the LAC. Lauding the brave efforts of the Indian Armed Forces personnel, Rajnath Singh noted that they had displayed valour and had steadily faced challenges in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake. He further noted that the Indian Army was guarding the borders at Ladakh while being positioned in inaccessible hills and in sub-zero conditions and said that it provided an edge to India.

Rajnath Singh calls out China's occupation of and claim over Indian territories

"Let me briefly recapitulate the main aspects of the situation on the ground. As the House is aware, China illegally occupied approximately 38,000 sq. kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh, mainly during the 1962 conflict. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. kms. of Indian territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to China. China, thus is in illegal occupation of more than 43,000 sq. kms of Indian territory. It also claims approximately 90,000 sq. kms. of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh. India has never accepted this illegal occupation of our territory or the unjustified claims", Rajnath Singh pointed out.

Rajnath Singh details the new status-quo

"The agreement that we have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in the Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the North Bank area to east of Finger 8. Reciprocally, the Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. A similar action would be taken in the South Bank area by both sides. These are mutual and reciprocal steps and any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both North and South Bank area will be removed and the landforms will be restored."

"It has also been agreed to have a temporary moratorium on military activities by both sides in the North Bank, including patrolling to the traditional areas. Patrolling will be resumed only when both sides reach an agreement in diplomatic and military talks that would be held subsequently. The implementation of this agreement has started yesterday in the North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake. It will substantially restore the situation to that existing prior to commencement of the standoff last year", Raksha Mantri Rajanth Singh said at the Rajya Sabha.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that both India and China had agreed that the process of disengagement could be accelerated if both sides respect bilateral agreements and followed established protocols. The Defence Minister told the members of the Upper House that nine rounds of military levels talks headed by Senior commanders from both sides were held between India and China thus far. Rajnath Singh noted that the strategy and approach for India's dialogue with China was carved out of PM Modi's resolve to not let even an inch of land be occupied by foreign forces and said that the two sides had reached an agreement, citing the determination of the government.

"I would like to add here that India has consistently maintained that while bilateral relations can develop in parallel with discussions on resolving the boundary question, any serious disturbance in peace and tranquility along the LAC in the border areas is bound to have adverse implications for the direction of our bilateral ties. The Chinese side is well aware of our position. In fact, various high level Joint Statements have acknowledged this point that maintenance of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the border areas is a fundamental premise for development of relations", said Rajnath Singh.

'No territory lost during talks with China'

Rajnath Singh told the Rajya Sabha that India had not lost anything in the process of talks with China and that there were outstanding issues regarding deployment of troops near LAC and patrolling pending to be resolved. The Raksha Mantri also paid tribute to the martyrs who through their valor had ensured that the process of disengagement commenced. Rajnath Singh urged the members of the House to unite across party lines for India's unity & integrity and said that it would get India's message across the borders.

"I am confident that this entire House, irrespective of political affiliations, is united together for upholding our sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and national security. And further, this House is one in sending out the same message demonstrating the strength and unity of our Nation to the entire world", Rajnath Singh added.

LAC faceoff

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis. Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts.

The 20th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) took place on December 18, 2020. The developments along the LAC were reviewed and both sides agreed to work towards ensuring complete disengagement as per the agreements reached between the respective Foreign Ministers and Special Representatives. Furthermore, they acknowledged that the 7th and 8th round of military commander-level talks had contributed to ensuring "stability on the ground". On January 24, the 9th round of Corps Commander-level talks was held to work out a phased disengagement and de-escalation plan.

