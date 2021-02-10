India Hold Talks With China On Bilateral Issues During UNSC Tenure Amid LAC Dispute

Amid border dispute on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India and China held bilateral talks on the issues of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agenda, on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs' press release, The Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) and the Chinese delegation by Yang Tao, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

"Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) led the Indian delegation along with officials from East Asia (EA) and UN Economic and Social (UNES) Divisions of MEA and from the Permanent Mission of India New York and Embassy of India in Beijing. The Chinese delegation was led by Director-General of the Department of International Organizations & Conferences and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Yang Tao." the Ministry said, reported ANI.

The Indian delegation briefed "on India's priorities during its UNSC tenure." to the Chinese officials, while addressing the video conference with the Chinese officials.

"Both sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda. The Indian delegation briefed the Chinese side on India's priorities during its UNSC tenure. Both sides agreed to continue their engagement on key issues on the UNSC agenda," it stated further.

Indian Flag Installed At UNSC

Earlier this month, India began a two-year stint as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. The Indian national flag on January 4 was installed at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) stakeout as the country started its tenure at the UN body for the eighth time as a non-permanent member. While speaking at a news briefing, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, called the flag installation ceremony a "proud moment" for the nation. He further thanked PM Narendra Modi for the trust that he has reposed in him to represent the nation.

India to be UNSC Prez in Aug 2021

India will be the UNSC President in August 2021 and will preside over the council again for a month in 2022. The presidency of the council is held by each of the members in turn for one month. The tradition of the flag installation ceremony was introduced by Kazakhstan in 2018.

India-China Border Dispute

During the ninth round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on January 24. India and China agreed for an early disengagement of the frontline troops in eastern Ladakh. The meeting to address the ongoing military standoff lasted for more than 15 hours. Both the countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

(With ANI Inputs)