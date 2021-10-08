Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 20 years in public service, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that PM Modi has a long-term mission of serving people. He added that the Indian Prime Minister has a vision and passion towards the people of the country and that is displayed in his work life.

The Union Defence Minister while talking to news agency ANI expressed his happiness on PM Modi completing 20 years in public service while holding a Constitutional post. "Narendra Bhai Modi has served people like a Karmayogi for twenty consecutive years," he said.

Speaking about Narendra Modi's term as Gujarat Chief Minister and then as the Prime Minister of India, Rajnath Singh said that PM Modi has shown his vision, passion, and life-long mission towards people both during his tenure as a chief minister and as the Prime Minister. Singh further stated that in his long public life, PM Modi has no accusation or stain of corruption on him and lauded the Indian Prime Minister's integrity and personality.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated PM Modi and said, "Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi, hearty congratulations for completing twenty years in public service while holding Constitutional posts. These 20 years of continuous service was unblemished and devoted to public welfare. His popularity has continued to grow and may it continue to grow in the same manner."

भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को संवैधानिक पद पर रहते हुए सार्वजनिक जीवन में बीस वर्ष पूरे करने के लिए हार्दिक बधाई।यह अखंड २० वर्ष लोक कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित होने के साथ निष्कलंक भी रहे हैं।उनकी लोकप्रियता निरंतर बढ़ती रही है और आगे भी बढ़ती रहे,ऐसी शुभकामनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 20 years of public service

On Thursday, October 7, Prime Minister Modi completed 20 years in public office. PM Modi had talked oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001. After serving as Gujarat Chief Minister for around 14 years years, he was elected as the 14th Prime Minister of India and is currently serving his second tenure in office. During this while, he carried out many projects and initiatives in the country and has now become one of the most popular leaders in the world.

Meanwhile, several senior leaders came forward to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing two decades in public service for India.

