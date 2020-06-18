'Nation's Conscience Bruised': Pranab Mukherjee On India-China Face-off At Galwan Valley

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday said that the situation at the Indo-Chinese line of control in Ladakh is of "grave concern" not only for the nation's strategic interests but also has "far-reaching global geopolitical ramifications."

'Conscience of the nation has been bruised'

In a statement, Mukherjee expressed his deepest condolences on the "supreme sacrifice" made by the personnel of the Indian Army in Galwan valley. Mukherjee, who served as a former Defence Minister, said the conscience of the nation has been "bruised" and needs to be addressed satisfactorily by the entire political class through a "bipartisan consensus".

"My deepest condolences on the supreme sacrifice made by the personnel of the Indian Army. Having served as the Defence Minister at one time and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces at another, it is my considered opinion that no service in the cause of Mother India can be greater than the service rendered by the brave hearts who guard our Sovereignty and Integrity, as indeed our freedom with their lives." the former President said in a statement.

He said that while this situation has to be "successfully diffused and contained", it also has to be ensured that all avenues are explored so as to avoid any repetition in the future.

"The conscience of the nation has been bruised and needs to be addressed satisfactorily by the entire political class through a bipartisan consensus - the onus of achieving which lies mostly on the Government of India, by taking various stakeholders, including the armed forces on board. It is for the government of the day, to ensure that nothing but our national interests are kept supreme," he said.

MEA rejects China's claim over Galwan valley

India on Wednesday took strong exception to China claiming sovereignty over the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh, saying its "exaggerated and untenable claims" are in contrary to the understanding reached on the issue between the two sides. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava's response came after China claimed that the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh is a part of its territory.

PM Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the army personnel martyred in the clash with the Chinese troops and said the armed forces have always shown remarkable courage and steadfastly protected India's sovereignty.

"Tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives protecting our nation in eastern Ladakh. Their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

