India Committed Towards Strengthening Security & Peace: Rajnath Singh Thanks UNSC Members

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the member-nations after India's unopposed election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India was elected as a non-permanent member-nation for the eighth-time in the 15-member UNSC.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is committed to working towards strengthening security, peace and stability in the world.

We are thankful to the countries who have supported India’s membership for the United Nations Security Council.



Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, India is committed to work towards strengthening security, peace and stability in the world. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 18, 2020

India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win the election for the non-permanent seat in the powerful Security Council. India's two-year term will begin on January 1, 2021. This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.

READ: PM Modi makes priorities clear as India wins election to UNSC; grateful for global support

Grateful For Global Support: PM Modi

In addition, Prime Minister Modi thanked the global community's overwhelming support for India's membership. PM Modi in his tweets remarked that the country will work together with other member nations to ensure global peace, security, resilience and equity.

Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the @UN Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2020

READ: India will uphold its mantra: Amit Shah thanks UNSC members as India wins entry unopposed

READ: India elected unopposed to UNSC non-permanent seat for the eighth time with 184 votes

India's past membership terms in UNSC

Previously, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012. Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held on Wednesday. There were 192 Member States present and voting and the 2/3 required majority was 128. The 193-member UNSC holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN.

READ: US extends warm welcome as India gets elected to UNSC unopposed as non-permanent member