India Will Uphold Its Mantra: Amit Shah Thanks UNSC Members As India Wins Entry Unopposed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the member-nations after India's unopposed election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Amit Shah stated that under the leadership of PM Modi, India would work towards peace and prosperity of the world. India was elected as a non-permanent member-nation for the eighth-time in the 15-member UNSC.

India will uphold its mantra

Expressing his gratitude for a unanimous decision to include India as a member of the UNSC, Amit Shah stated that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will uphold the mantra of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, thereby contributing to ensure peace and prosperity in the world.

Gratitude to the member nations for unanimously supporting India’s membership to UN Security Council.



Under the strong and visionary leadership of PM @NarendraModi, India will uphold its mantra of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and will work towards peace & prosperity of the world. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2020

Grateful For Global Support: PM Modi

In addition, Prime Minister Modi also thanked the global community's overwhelming support for India's membership. PM Modi in his tweets remarked that the country will work together with other member nations to ensure global peace, security, resilience and equity.

Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the @UN Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2020

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti also said India received massive support in its election to the UNSC and it will continue to provide leadership for a reformed multilateral system.

"I am truly delighted that India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2021-22. We have received overwhelming support and I'm deeply humbled by the tremendous confidence which the member states of the United Nations have reposed in India," Tirumurti said in a video message. "Our elections to the Security Council are a testament to Prime Minister Modi's vision and his inspiring global leadership, particularly, in the time of COVID-19. The outcome is a reflection of the strong campaign legged by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar," he added.

India is the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election unopposed. The UNSC term is set to commence from January 2021. India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win the election for the non-permanent seat in the Security Council.

India's past membership terms in UNSC

Previously, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012. Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held on Wednesday. There were 192 Member States present and voting and the 2/3 required majority was 128. The 193-member UNSC holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN.

