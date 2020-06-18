US Extends Warm Welcome As India Gets Elected To UNSC Unopposed As Non-permanent Member

The US Department of State congratulated India's successful election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member and extended a warm welcome to the newly elected member.

India has been elected as a non-permanent member to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the eighth-time after voting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday, June 17. India was the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election unopposed. The UNSC term will begin in January 2021.

US Dept of State extends a warm welcome to India

"We extend a warm welcome to India&congratulations on India’s successful election to the UN Security Council. We look forward to working together on issues of international peace & security-a natural extension of US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership", the US Department of State said as quoted by ANI

India elected to UNSC

Member States elect India to the non-permanent seat of the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support.



India gets 184 out of the 192 valid votes polled. pic.twitter.com/Vd43CN41cY — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) June 17, 2020

India's route to UNSC as a non-permanent member

On June 5, the Ministry of External Affairs released the brochure which outlined India's priorities to secure a seat. "Ten years since we were last elected to the Security Council, we are facing four very different challenges to international peace and security – the normal process of international governance has been at an increasing strain as frictions have increased, traditional and non-traditional security challenges continue to grow unchecked -- terrorism is the most egregious of such examples. Global institutions remain unreformed and under representative, they are therefore less able to deliver, the COVID-19 pandemic and its grave economic repercussions will test the world like never before," he said.

India has been actively pursuing a permanent membership in the UN Security Council for years and has received support from four of the five permanent members. Barring China, the other permanent members of the Security Council have backed India to join as a permanent member, including two successive US governments.

