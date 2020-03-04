BJP's Ram Madhav Lauds Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's Efforts To Tackle Coronavirus

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav lauded Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan's efforts to contain novel Coronavirus. He also advised the citizens to follow the guidelines by the health ministry and asked hoped for everyone's safety.

Madhav calls for awareness

Ram Madhav took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and said that the Union Minister's efforts to contain Coronavirus are 'praiseworthy' and reassured the citizens that India is proactively battling it. He also asked people to be cautious and not panic.

Health Minister @drharshvardhan’s efforts to contain Coronavirus are praiseworthy. India is proactively battling it out. What is needed is caution n precaution, not panic. It is a less-deadly virus than several previous ones. Follow healthy ministry guidelines; be safe n healthy — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) March 4, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressed a press conference and stated that till now there are 28 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus. "Till yesterday, we have screened about 5.89 lakh passengers at airports, over 15 thousand at major and minor seaports and over 10 lakh at the borders with Nepal. About 27 thousand were under community surveillance until yesterday," he said.

While advising people not to panic, Harsh Vardhan also said that he had health officials to develop good quality isolation wards to stay prepared.

Meanwhile, over 3,000 people have been killed globally after being infected with the virus. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. While most of the cases are from the Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicenter of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to the novel Coronavirus.

