Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Owaisi Mourns 'death Of Secularism', Slams PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit

As PM Modi called the upcoming Ram Mandir temple a 'symbol of India', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister had endorsed majoritarianism, while addressing a press conference. Terming today as the 'death of secularism', Owaisi said that he felt emotional as there stood a mosque at the Ram Janmabhoomi site - thirty years ago, accusing BJP of demolishing it. Lashing out at the Congress which has welcomed the Ram Mandir, he said all 'secular parties lay exposed'.

Owaisi: 'Today majoritarianism has won'

The Prime Minister today said he was emotional. I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship. Mr Prime Minister, I am emotional because a mosque stood there for 450 years: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi https://t.co/2nUjt9IKCk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Questioning RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's presence in Ayodhya, he asked, "What was RSS chief doing there? He saying that today will mark the beginning of a New India. What's his idea of a new India? By imposing Hindutva?" Owaisi had opposed the Supreme Court ruling on Ayodhya dispute saying that the 'Supreme Court was Supreme but not infallible'.

BJP slams Owaisi's 'constant politicisation' over Mandir as he opposes PM's Ayodhya visit

Owaisi to PM Modi: 'Don't attend in professional capacity'

Earlier on July 28, Owaisi said that PM Modi must avoid attending the event in a professional capacity as he was head of a secular nation. He said that the event must not be telecasted and if PM Modi attended as the Prime Minister of India. While he ceded that the PM had the freedom to practise any religion, his presence will send the message that he supported one faith.

Supreme, not infallible: Owaisi unhappy with SC's Ayodhya verdict

PM Modi: 'Deviation from Ram has lead us to destruction'

After performing the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the long-cherished Ram Mandir, PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, addressed the gathering highlighting the 'Ram Mandir dream' fought for centuries. He said that similar to the Independence struggle the Ram Mandir struggle was the efforts of many generations. Calling the Mandir - a change of Ayodhya, he said that today's ceremony will be a 'symbol of resolution of crores of people'.

Talking about the efforts to destroy Lord Ram's identity, he affirmed Lord Ram was within every person. He said, "Ram is embedded inside us, mixed in our blood. Many buildings were destroyed, what was not done? Many efforts were made to erase his existence. But still, Ram is with us. This Ram Mandir will be the latest symbol of our culture and a symbol of our faith and national feeling. It will be a symbol of the resolution of crores of people".

PM Modi lays foundation stone

Fulfilling three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at the Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, placing a mettalic plaque at the base of the temple site. The ceremony was done in the presence of 135 saints, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other eminent dignitaries. The PM visited Hanumangarhi prior to the ceremony, planted a 'Parijat sapling' and then addressed the venue before leaving for Delhi. The temple which will be constructed will consist of two floors comprising of Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, having of 5 domes. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

