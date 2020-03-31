The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Subramanian Swamy Draws A Lesson From Ramayan & Mahabharat's Return To TV Amid Lockdown

Politics

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy revealed that he learned an important lesson from the two evergreen epics that returned to TV screens on DD, Ramayan & Mahabharat

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ramayana

BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy revealed that he had learnt an important lesson from the two evergreen epics that returned to TV screens on DD, Ramayan & Mahabharat.

Both the shows, popular in the 1980s, returned to television screens on public demand as India remains under a 21-day lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Swamy said that he had an important takeaway from watching the shows again and it involved those in power not allowing cunning characters to call the shots. Referring to Manthara and Shakuni, two pivotal characters who were responsible for the turn of events in Ramayan & Mahabharat respectively, Swamy said that those in power must make sure characters with devious intelligence as Manthara and Shakuni shouldn't be allowed to call the shots. 

READ | Priyanka Urges UP Govt To Not Treat Migrant Workers Inhumanely

Swamy's takeaway from Ramayan, Mahabharat

READ | Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Nitish Kumar For Lack Of Facilities To Doctors; Tweets Video

Shaktimaan to return?

TV shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat have returned to television to entertain people of the nation during these tough times. Both Ramayan and Mahabharat are based on Hindu Mythology and were highly popular back in the days. Ramayan featured actors like Arun Govil, Deepika Chikkhalia, Arvind Trivedi, Sunil Lahiri, among other in lead roles whereas Mahabharat cast included the likes Punnet Issar, Mukesh Khanna, Nitish Bhardwaj, Roopa Ganguly and Dara Singh in pivotal roles. On Sunday, March 29, 2020, Mukesh Khanna took to Twitter to announce that Shaktimaan is also going to be available on television. Shaktimaan was an extremely popular kids' show regarding an Indian superhero that aired from 1997 to 2005.

READ | 'India Needs A New CAA': Subramanian Swamy Slams Pak For Denying Food To Hindus In Karachi

READ | UP CM Yogi Appoints New Gautam Buddh Nagar DM After Transferring Predecessor For Lapses

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IMPORTANT: H1B workers seek 180 instead of 60-day stay in US post-unemployment period
H1B WORKERS SEEK 180 INSTEAD OF 60-DAY STAY IN US POST-UNEMPLOYMENT PERIOD
COVID-19
MALLYA ASKS INDIAN GOVT FOR HELP
Swamy
INDIA NEEDS A NEW CAA: DR SWAMY
Lockdown
MISHTI SHOPS OPENS IN BENGAL
Pune startup gets funding for ion generator that can curb virus load by upto 99% in 1 hour
STARTUP'S GENERATOR TO CURB VIRUS
Samosa
UP MAN CALLS DM'S CONTROL ROOM