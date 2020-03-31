Subramanian Swamy Draws A Lesson From Ramayan & Mahabharat's Return To TV Amid Lockdown

BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy revealed that he had learnt an important lesson from the two evergreen epics that returned to TV screens on DD, Ramayan & Mahabharat.

Both the shows, popular in the 1980s, returned to television screens on public demand as India remains under a 21-day lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Swamy said that he had an important takeaway from watching the shows again and it involved those in power not allowing cunning characters to call the shots. Referring to Manthara and Shakuni, two pivotal characters who were responsible for the turn of events in Ramayan & Mahabharat respectively, Swamy said that those in power must make sure characters with devious intelligence as Manthara and Shakuni shouldn't be allowed to call the shots.

Swamy's takeaway from Ramayan, Mahabharat

Watching Ramayana on DD and much earlier having watched Mahabharata, the lesson I draw is for those in power should ensure Manthara / Shakuni types don’t call the shots — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 31, 2020

Shaktimaan to return?

TV shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat have returned to television to entertain people of the nation during these tough times. Both Ramayan and Mahabharat are based on Hindu Mythology and were highly popular back in the days. Ramayan featured actors like Arun Govil, Deepika Chikkhalia, Arvind Trivedi, Sunil Lahiri, among other in lead roles whereas Mahabharat cast included the likes Punnet Issar, Mukesh Khanna, Nitish Bhardwaj, Roopa Ganguly and Dara Singh in pivotal roles. On Sunday, March 29, 2020, Mukesh Khanna took to Twitter to announce that Shaktimaan is also going to be available on television. Shaktimaan was an extremely popular kids' show regarding an Indian superhero that aired from 1997 to 2005.

