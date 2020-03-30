Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Nitish Kumar For Lack Of Facilities To Doctors; Tweets Video

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has tweeted a video of four lady doctors of Patna Medical College & Hospital, in which the doctors are pleading for basic equipment like PPE kits, masks, and sanitizers.

Tejashwi has tagged the video to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and urged them to "provide basic facilities to the doctors and save 12 crores Biharis," saying that "the condition of the doctors are so pathetic that they have to make videos and request for basic equipment."

Four lady doctors are seen in the video, which has been tweeted by Tejashwi, in which the doctors could be seen singing the song "Hum tumhare hawale vatan saathiyon."

Thereafter one of the Doctors can be seen saying, "We are doctors from Bihar from one of the most reputed medical colleges when we asked our hospital authority regarding PPE kit to fight against coronavirus, right now we are doing emergency duty. We were told that you people don't need PPE kits because you people are working in the Gynae department, as in gynae department Coronavirus attack is not going to occur. Instead of PPE kit, we were provided with transparent kits ."

The third doctor said, "We don't need any incentive or praise. We need a PPE kit for the protection of our family. We don't have any weapons to face the war. The fourth doctor said, "We are soldiers and we need basic things like PPE kits, sanitizers, N95 masks, gloves".

After Tejashwi's tweet Bihar Government has decided to send PPE kits.

Principal secretary Health Sanjay Kumar said, "we are in the process of getting 12000 PPE kits and Masks from Delhi. It will be provided to all doctors. The safety of all our doctors and health workers is our concern."

Bihar has so far reported 15 positive cases of COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, more than fifty thousand people, mostly migrant labours, have arrived in Bihar, from different states. Although Bihar Government has planned to screen all of them, it looks like a herculean task. Despite lockdown announced by PM Modi, Migrant labours were sent to Bihar by Delhi and UP Governments, as a result of which Bihar faces the scare of COVID-19, transmission at the community level.

