'India Needs A New CAA': Subramanian Swamy Slams Pak For Denying Food To Hindus In Karachi

After reports emerged on Monday that Hindus in different parts of Pakistan have been denied food and other essential supplies, BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy slammed Pakistan for being silent on the topic. Taking to Twitter, Dr Swamy said that the neighbouring country must explain to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) about the video report circulating that Sind Hindu population is being starved to death.

'India needs a new CAA'

He added that if it's a fake video then too, Pakistan must clarify that. "But we in India prima facie believe the worst about Pak judging by Pakistan’s track record. India needs a new CAA," he asserted.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the denial of food to Hindus in Pakistan amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Making an appeal to Pakistan PM Imran Khan to look after Hindus and Sikhs, he further stated that minorities in Pakistan would die of hunger.

He said, "Shocking news: Amid Covid-19 outbreak, Hindus of Karachi are denied food supplies." "This is against the basic Human Rights principle, minorities would die of hunger in Pakistan. PM Imran Khan is requested to ensure the well-being of Hindus and Sikhs during the crisis of Coronavirus," Sirsa added.

Minorities refused food in Pak

In a shocking incident on Sunday, Karachi-based NGO Saylani Welfare Trust allegedly refused to offer food packets to Christians and Hindus amid the Coronavirus lockdown imposed in parts of Pakistan. Sources state that while several NGOs have been entrusted to distribute food to stranded daily wage workers in parts of Pakistan, the Saylani Welfare trust had allegedly refused to give food to minority workers.

According to an ANI report, Hindus in Liyari, Sachal Ghoth and other parts of Karachi as well as all over Sindh are being denied a share in government food and rations.

Pakistan has so far confirmed 1,775 positive Coronavirus cases with--566 cases in Sindh province, 51 in Islamabad, 221 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 651 in Punjab, 152 in Balochistan, 128 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 6 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Out of which, 21 have died while 76 have recovered.

